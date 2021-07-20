ATTORNEY THOMAS RENZ: AT LEAST 45,000 U.S. DEATHS WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE JAB - ANAHEIM, JULY 18, 2021

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This is a now-famous statement by attorney Thomas Renz revealing CDC whistleblower information — the CDC has been covering up the fact that, in the last 5 months there have been over 45,000 deaths within 3 days of taking the CV19 injections. Renz says the real number is “immensely higher.” Renz has filed for a temporary injunction in Alabama on behalf of parents and Frontline Doctors to stop the expansion of the Emergency Use Authorization. He revealed that it has come out that 45,000 Americans have died within three days of getting the jab. In addition to talking about the revelations, he brought Iowa Mama Bears Kimberly Reicks and Emily Peterson on stage to speak about their successful fight against the masking of children in Iowa.