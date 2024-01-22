The Problem of Excess Deaths in the UK - Debate on 16th January 2024

British Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen led a debate last Tuesday about the risen excess death rate in his country. The situation is very unusual and is highly alarming to millions of people around the world since the mortality rate is not declining. What are Mr. Bridgens conclusions? Will the root cause be found and the true culprit stopped? Watch and share this short essence of Mr Bridgens speech. Find the entire debate linked in the sources:

Entire Debate:https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/664b688c-cf82-4280-8d3d-8a2169c78d11

Andrew Bridgens Twitter:

https://twitter.com/ABridgen/status/1737475231386653113?lang=de

More Information on excess death:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7vTqEmlkvw

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/casualties-mount-to-600k-american?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1119676&post_id=140579881&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=17w6j8&utm_medium=email







