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COVID19 PCR TEST KITS CONTAIN NANOTECHNOLOGY THAT IS ATTRACTED TO BODY HEAT [2021-03-07] (VIDEO)
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1599 views • March 19, 2021
COVID19 PCR TEST KITS CONTAIN NANOTECHNOLOGY THAT IS ATTRACTED TO BODY HEAT [2021-03-07] (VIDEO)
When looking at the PCR test kit swabs under a microscope they appear to have nanotechnology embedded in the cotton tip of the swab. That would be the reason THEY perform the test with their swabs rather than you simply dropping off or mailing in your own cotton swab rubbed inside your cheek, as all DNA Test kits already do. So far many test kit swabs have been found with nanofibers or nanodust. Under a microscope, the fibers look and act exactly like the nano-fibers found in people suffering from Morgellon's Disease, which turned out to be a type of living antenna that was contracted by breathing chem-trail fallout. The government will not let people take NON-INVASIVE COVID-19 tests which would consist of spitting into a test tube, or slightly more invasive consisting of a drop of blood from a finger prick. The government requires people to get the nasal cavity swab or anal swab so they can implant these nano-tech fibers that are attracted to body heat. It is thought these nano-fibers and nano-dust will be what turns the human body into an antenna that works in conjunction with the mRNA Vaccine and 5G as part of the NEW WORLD ORDER Control System known as the 4th Industrial Revolution, Transhumanism, and the Internet of Things. Once you are awake to the fact there is NO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS, that 5G was being installed throughout the entire year-long lockdown period as an essential business, that the mRNA Vaccines are called OPERATING SYSTEMS by Moderna and GENE THERAPY by Pfizer, and that Bill Gates, a computer guy that created the Windows Operating System, is now the mRNA Vaccine Czar, hopefully that is enough to Wake You Up before you take the Covid19 mRNA Vaccines. Bill Gates has called the mRNA Experimental Vaccine by the term THE FINAL SOLUTION. Since his father was a EUGENICIST and one of the creators of PLANNED PARENTHOOD, you may want to start thinking for yourself. Once you ring that bell which consists of getting a PCR Test and the mRNA Jab, there is NO UNRINGING THAT BELL. You're new MARK OF THE BEAST will make you a Human 2.0 Operating System Upgrade which is really a PERMANENT DOWNGRADE. Don't do it, do the research and don't be a Sheeple!
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ONCE WERE THE LIVING [2020] - SPACEBUSTERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/SedfMq1fyVWZ/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER [2012] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
BILL GATES ADMITS THAT THE COVID19 GMO VACCINATION WILL CHANGE HUMAN DNA FOREVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1aIjaHJh28rI/
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IF THIS DOESN'T WAKE YOU UP, "NOTHING WILL" - WAIT TILL THE END - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZHJFENWdjtzd/
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES & SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OkxNtNU33Li5/
EMERGENCY MESSAGE: WAKE UP AUSTRALIA, THE COUNTRY IS UNDER ATTACK RIGHT NOW - DAVE ONEEGS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qQCN7QSfosVm/
5G DEATH TOWERS ARE BEING TORCHED BY PEOPLE THAT ARE WAKING UP! - STRANGER THAN FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WHvPYDV1ZnsM/
THE PLANDEMIC: CORONAVIRUS, 5G, & VACCINE DECEPTION - THE STRANGER FICTION (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3teu7p53DHIe/
IT IS GOING TO BE THE MOST TERRIBLE VACCINE OF ALL - DR. ROBERTO PETRELLA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RSQGNBA1JODk/
When looking at the PCR test kit swabs under a microscope they appear to have nanotechnology embedded in the cotton tip of the swab. That would be the reason THEY perform the test with their swabs rather than you simply dropping off or mailing in your own cotton swab rubbed inside your cheek, as all DNA Test kits already do. So far many test kit swabs have been found with nanofibers or nanodust. Under a microscope, the fibers look and act exactly like the nano-fibers found in people suffering from Morgellon's Disease, which turned out to be a type of living antenna that was contracted by breathing chem-trail fallout. The government will not let people take NON-INVASIVE COVID-19 tests which would consist of spitting into a test tube, or slightly more invasive consisting of a drop of blood from a finger prick. The government requires people to get the nasal cavity swab or anal swab so they can implant these nano-tech fibers that are attracted to body heat. It is thought these nano-fibers and nano-dust will be what turns the human body into an antenna that works in conjunction with the mRNA Vaccine and 5G as part of the NEW WORLD ORDER Control System known as the 4th Industrial Revolution, Transhumanism, and the Internet of Things. Once you are awake to the fact there is NO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS, that 5G was being installed throughout the entire year-long lockdown period as an essential business, that the mRNA Vaccines are called OPERATING SYSTEMS by Moderna and GENE THERAPY by Pfizer, and that Bill Gates, a computer guy that created the Windows Operating System, is now the mRNA Vaccine Czar, hopefully that is enough to Wake You Up before you take the Covid19 mRNA Vaccines. Bill Gates has called the mRNA Experimental Vaccine by the term THE FINAL SOLUTION. Since his father was a EUGENICIST and one of the creators of PLANNED PARENTHOOD, you may want to start thinking for yourself. Once you ring that bell which consists of getting a PCR Test and the mRNA Jab, there is NO UNRINGING THAT BELL. You're new MARK OF THE BEAST will make you a Human 2.0 Operating System Upgrade which is really a PERMANENT DOWNGRADE. Don't do it, do the research and don't be a Sheeple!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
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[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ONCE WERE THE LIVING [2020] - SPACEBUSTERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GYQJTJ7Vdhud/
THE GENE CODE INJECTION: AN EXPERIMENT ON HUMANITY [2021] - DR. CARRIE MADEJ (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SedfMq1fyVWZ/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER [2012] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
BILL GATES ADMITS THAT THE COVID19 GMO VACCINATION WILL CHANGE HUMAN DNA FOREVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1aIjaHJh28rI/
DANGEROUS GENE EDITING VAX PUSHED HARD, BUT WHY? - TIM TRUTH (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tehOmWNHjgGD/
IF THIS DOESN'T WAKE YOU UP, "NOTHING WILL" - WAIT TILL THE END - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZHJFENWdjtzd/
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES & SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OkxNtNU33Li5/
EMERGENCY MESSAGE: WAKE UP AUSTRALIA, THE COUNTRY IS UNDER ATTACK RIGHT NOW - DAVE ONEEGS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qQCN7QSfosVm/
5G DEATH TOWERS ARE BEING TORCHED BY PEOPLE THAT ARE WAKING UP! - STRANGER THAN FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WHvPYDV1ZnsM/
THE PLANDEMIC: CORONAVIRUS, 5G, & VACCINE DECEPTION - THE STRANGER FICTION (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3teu7p53DHIe/
IT IS GOING TO BE THE MOST TERRIBLE VACCINE OF ALL - DR. ROBERTO PETRELLA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RSQGNBA1JODk/
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