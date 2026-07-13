Decentralize.TV - Episode 125 – July 13, 2026 - Tucker Carlson on Dollar Collapse, Gold, Sovereignty and the End of Empire

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- Introduction and Guest Welcome (0:01)
- Discussion on U.S. Dollar Weaponization (1:07)
- Tucker Carlson's Views on Decentralization (4:52)
- Financial Strategies and Gold Investments (10:27)
- Challenges in the Gold Industry (10:47)
- Personal Reflections and Philosophies (29:48)
- Energy and Financial Realities (45:20)
- Final Thoughts and Closing Remarks (50:27)
- Tucker Carlson's Exposure of Scammers (51:01)
- Chris Olson and Battalion Metals (1:06:32)
- Potential for Tucker Carlson's Third Party (1:07:31)
- Investing in Gold and Silver (1:10:37)
- Building a Community Around UNAs (1:11:10)
- Trump's Financial Dealings and Insider Trading (1:14:46)
- Preparing for Economic Uncertainty (1:17:32)
- Future Guests and Inventions (1:19:56)
- Final Thoughts and Promotion (1:22:04)
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