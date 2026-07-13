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Decentralize.TV - Episode 125 – July 13, 2026 - Tucker Carlson on Dollar Collapse, Gold, Sovereignty and the End of Empire
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To learn more, visit: https://tuckercarlson.com


Stay informed on current events, visit https://decentralize.tv/


- Introduction and Guest Welcome (0:01)

- Discussion on U.S. Dollar Weaponization (1:07)

- Tucker Carlson's Views on Decentralization (4:52)

- Financial Strategies and Gold Investments (10:27)

- Challenges in the Gold Industry (10:47)

- Personal Reflections and Philosophies (29:48)

- Energy and Financial Realities (45:20)

- Final Thoughts and Closing Remarks (50:27)

- Tucker Carlson's Exposure of Scammers (51:01)

- Chris Olson and Battalion Metals (1:06:32)

- Potential for Tucker Carlson's Third Party (1:07:31)

- Investing in Gold and Silver (1:10:37)

- Building a Community Around UNAs (1:11:10)

- Trump's Financial Dealings and Insider Trading (1:14:46)

- Preparing for Economic Uncertainty (1:17:32)

- Future Guests and Inventions (1:19:56)

- Final Thoughts and Promotion (1:22:04)


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