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DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS - Everything you wanted to know about DEW but were afraid to ask. Laser pioneer, ex-CIA & ex-NSA contractor, Steven D Kelley speaks.
Truth Cat Radio Videos
Truth Cat Radio Videos
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219 views • January 10, 2021

Visit and join Steven's Telegram group! 

 https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage 

 Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley 

Steven D Kelley is building his New Channel at Rumble, "Truth Cat Radio Archives".

Check it out and follow there too:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6758501/videos

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, he is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and an astral traveler.

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 EST, 6:00 PST.

Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a base of nearly a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before.

After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then Steven created Truth Cat Radio in 2016, where on Thursday nights LIVE he hosts The Steven D Kelley show.

Steven also has given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.

His weekly shows are no longer on YouTube at Steven past channel since around the end of 2020. I'm Cynthia and started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's content. Please help enable me to upload all of Steven's 100's of videos, old and new, by viewing, liking and subscribing. Subscribe also to his YouTube channel, at Steven D Kelley.

If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic -

Also, please catch his live shows on Thursday nights. Truth Cat Radio is listener supported, please help support our efforts with a contribution. PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family or use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.

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dewsdirect energy weaponssteven d kelleytruth cat radio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy