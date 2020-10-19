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We're Going Galactic... and we're not the only ones here!
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63 views • October 19, 2020
For videos that have been banned or are difficult to find visit: https://aspaceoflove.com/
Join Heather and Mayla as they discuss who is behind the reality we have been living in. Who really runs the banking systems, medical and entertainment industry, religions and education systems?? It's not who you think! There are beings pulling the strings from the shadows and they are not like you and me!
For thousands of years these beings have been in control of our planet and now every day more and more people are waking up to this reality and taking their power back.Heather and Mayla explore these topics and share tools that have helped them on their own journey to integrate and process this information as it can be a lot to digest. As we face what has been happening in our world, both right in front of our eyes and underneath the surface, we are asked to feel deeply and transmute this darkness back into light. This can trigger darker aspects within ourselves so having a medicine bag full of tools is helpful for this awakening process. This is an individual and collective journey. The intention behind this conversation is to share solutions as we all discover these darker truths.
Heather Noël
https://givinggamefoundation.com/
https://aspaceoflove.com/
https://navigatethegame.com/
Mayla Lambert Amaron
https://www.maylalambertamaron.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maylalambertamaron
Instagram: @maylalambertamaron
Resources Mentioned:
"Children of the Matrix" by David Icke
JC Kay - WHAT'S HAPPENING UNDERGROUND IN AUSTRALIA? https://aspaceoflove.com/
Lorie Ladd - Reptilians & The Great Awakening https://aspaceoflove.com/
London Olympics Opening Ceremony - https://aspaceoflove.com/
Donald Marshall - https://donaldmarshallrevolution.com/
The Story of Sodom & Gomorrah - Really Graceful https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVWRSrPVa_E
Jason Shurka - The Pyramid Code https://www.jasonshurka.com/th....epyramidcodehttps://
Anastasia and the Ringing Cedars of Russia Book Series by Vladimir Megre - https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebo....ok/volume-i-anastasi
Opening
VideoArtist: Real-Time Films (YouTube)
Video Clip: Forest animation HD Cryengine real-time Bokeh dof
Join Heather and Mayla as they discuss who is behind the reality we have been living in. Who really runs the banking systems, medical and entertainment industry, religions and education systems?? It's not who you think! There are beings pulling the strings from the shadows and they are not like you and me!
For thousands of years these beings have been in control of our planet and now every day more and more people are waking up to this reality and taking their power back.Heather and Mayla explore these topics and share tools that have helped them on their own journey to integrate and process this information as it can be a lot to digest. As we face what has been happening in our world, both right in front of our eyes and underneath the surface, we are asked to feel deeply and transmute this darkness back into light. This can trigger darker aspects within ourselves so having a medicine bag full of tools is helpful for this awakening process. This is an individual and collective journey. The intention behind this conversation is to share solutions as we all discover these darker truths.
Heather Noël
https://givinggamefoundation.com/
https://aspaceoflove.com/
https://navigatethegame.com/
Mayla Lambert Amaron
https://www.maylalambertamaron.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maylalambertamaron
Instagram: @maylalambertamaron
Resources Mentioned:
"Children of the Matrix" by David Icke
JC Kay - WHAT'S HAPPENING UNDERGROUND IN AUSTRALIA? https://aspaceoflove.com/
Lorie Ladd - Reptilians & The Great Awakening https://aspaceoflove.com/
London Olympics Opening Ceremony - https://aspaceoflove.com/
Donald Marshall - https://donaldmarshallrevolution.com/
The Story of Sodom & Gomorrah - Really Graceful https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVWRSrPVa_E
Jason Shurka - The Pyramid Code https://www.jasonshurka.com/th....epyramidcodehttps://
Anastasia and the Ringing Cedars of Russia Book Series by Vladimir Megre - https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebo....ok/volume-i-anastasi
Opening
VideoArtist: Real-Time Films (YouTube)
Video Clip: Forest animation HD Cryengine real-time Bokeh dof
Keywords
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