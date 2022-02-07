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THE FIRST TO PREDICT COVID VAX FAILURES
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695 views • February 07, 2022
The Highwire was anticipating the key fatal flaws of the Covid-19 vaccines well before the warp speed rollout, but even we couldn’t have foreseen that just over a year in, these experimental shots would actually have negative efficacy.
#NegativeEfficacy #Omicron #EveryoneWillGetIt
POSTED: February 7, 2022
#NegativeEfficacy #Omicron #EveryoneWillGetIt
POSTED: February 7, 2022
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