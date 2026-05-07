Why Is A.I. Free? They Are Telling Us Exactly What Their Master Plan, For Anyone Listening. Their Vision Is “Life As A Subscription.”





Here Is How They’re Doing It:





First, They Want to Annihilate Truth.

Second, They Want To Control Intelligence.

Third, The Last Step of The Master Plan is To Sell Us Intelligence as A Utility.





Stay Vigilant, Do Cot Comply.



