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Why Is A.I. Free? They Are Telling Us Exactly What Their Master Plan, For Anyone Listening. Their Vision Is “Life As A Subscription.”
Here Is How They’re Doing It:
First, They Want to Annihilate Truth.
Second, They Want To Control Intelligence.
Third, The Last Step of The Master Plan is To Sell Us Intelligence as A Utility.
Stay Vigilant, Do Cot Comply.