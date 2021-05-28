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LIFESTREAM WITH KIRA BORANIAN AND DR. JEFFREY BARKE – TEASER
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40 views • May 28, 2021
May 26, 2021
Kira is the owner of Lather Studio in Corona, CA (yes, Corona) and has been battling the county as they are trying to take away her license because she is operating her hair salon without masks and distancing.
(How can you do hair if you stand 6 feet away?!)
Dr. Barke is an Orange County physician and a member of America's Frontline Doctors.
Listen in as they share what is going on in Kira's battle against the county and the unlawful attempt to take her cosmetology license.
You can get the full in-depth interview at PeggyHall.tv.
Subscribe to my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
List your local group for FREE and boost your visibility with California patriots!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
Kira is the owner of Lather Studio in Corona, CA (yes, Corona) and has been battling the county as they are trying to take away her license because she is operating her hair salon without masks and distancing.
(How can you do hair if you stand 6 feet away?!)
Dr. Barke is an Orange County physician and a member of America's Frontline Doctors.
Listen in as they share what is going on in Kira's battle against the county and the unlawful attempt to take her cosmetology license.
You can get the full in-depth interview at PeggyHall.tv.
Subscribe to my ad-free, censorship-free, EXCLUSIVE private video platform here:
https://PeggyHall.tv
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
List your local group for FREE and boost your visibility with California patriots!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
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