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CANADA - HEARTFELT THANKS AND LOVE [LEAKED POLICE DOCUMENTS ARRESTS INCOMING]
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51 views • February 10, 2022
CANADA - HEARTFELT THANKS AND LOVE [LEAKED POLICE DOCUMENTS ARRESTS INCOMING]
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
(Get around censorship) https://rebrand.ly/ShanesLinks
CANADA - HEARTFELT THANKS/ LOVE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RdYGAIVUduTh/
TRUCKERS BLOCKING THE AMBASSADOR BRIDGE BETWEEN CANADA AND US...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/I7rIcubcLKCZ/
CALGARY POLICE OFFICER RESIGNS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ylTNhqRP78rp/
OTTAWA POLICE SEIZING!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cmwshWkcdutZ/
LEAKED POLICE DOCUMENTS. 6 BUSLOADS OF TROOPS TO OTTAWA THURSDAY (2-10). HOLD THE LINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EdG7U5b9T46w/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
(Get around censorship) https://rebrand.ly/ShanesLinks
CANADA - HEARTFELT THANKS/ LOVE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RdYGAIVUduTh/
TRUCKERS BLOCKING THE AMBASSADOR BRIDGE BETWEEN CANADA AND US...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/I7rIcubcLKCZ/
CALGARY POLICE OFFICER RESIGNS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ylTNhqRP78rp/
OTTAWA POLICE SEIZING!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cmwshWkcdutZ/
LEAKED POLICE DOCUMENTS. 6 BUSLOADS OF TROOPS TO OTTAWA THURSDAY (2-10). HOLD THE LINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EdG7U5b9T46w/
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