Dis-info & the covid ss police ~ Are you really where you think you are? ~

In this discussion we will talk on the issue of the disinformation police and their efforts to censor any and all truth so that you can't truly think critically and question what they do. For example, they silenced, or tried to silence anyone that went against the narrative of trying to make you afraid of a germ, so they could control you with mask, social distance, and vaccines. I will also share the conference meeting of Ron DiSantis on the re-introduction of the teachings of the horrors of communism / socialism, and the highwire episode 368 (A New Dawn).





"We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false". - william j. casey, cia director









