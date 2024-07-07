Sorry Sonia Sotomayer Sobs for Stupid Sayings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US Supreme court did its job for the most part this past week. One of the important rulings that they made was on the Immunity Clause, that they say gave immunity for many of Donald Trump's actions, including January 6th. This was not precedent setting, nor historic. Similar verdict came down in Richad Nixon's favor in 1982, and Alexander Hamilton had spoken on the issue 250 years ago.