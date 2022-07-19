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PRAYING FOR AMERICA
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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21 views • July 19, 2022

This year isn’t over yet and we have already witnessed record snowfalls, flooding, heat waves and wild fires. Are these just natural disasters or is God trying to tell our nation something? Some would dismiss or make light of such an idea but God has used weather related calamities in the past to wake up people from their sinful living.

The most severe judgments were Noah’s flood, the plagues upon Egypt and the future catastrophes recorded in the Book of Revelation. And yet there will always be cynics who say these weather related events are nothing more than natural disasters. The prophet Daniel knew that the people of Judah had sinned, and so when judgment arrived, he was carried off to Babylon with the rest of the people into captivity. Even though he was righteous, Daniel was castrated and made to serve the king that destroyed his homeland.

Daniel was a godly man who grieved over the sins of his people and didn’t harbor any bitterness toward his conquerors. Instead, he was willing to identify with his people and asked God to forgive them. His powerful prayer is a model on how we ought to intercede for our nation. If you are willing to rise up, God is faithful and you will see Him work in your community.

PRAYING FOR AMERICA

RLJ-1562 -- AUGUST 28, 2016

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1562.pdf

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

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judgementrevelationplaguescatastrophes
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