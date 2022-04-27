Miles Guo: The lockdown in Beijing will only get worse. Our fellow fighters should prepare for the cut-off of power and water supply

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4/26/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The lockdown in Beijing will only get worse. Our fellow fighters should prepare for the cut-off of power and water supply, as well as not being able to get out of their homes for up to two months. Patients in hospitals should go home as soon as possible. I hope our fellow fighters will be able to get through the tough time