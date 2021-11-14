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Rise Like Lions Australia | True Arrow
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72 views • November 14, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
We had to share this absolutely awesome footage of the Melbourne Rally (6 November 2021) by True Arrow.
We added the quotation from Shelley as it seems appropriate. Australia is awake and Australia is rising.
By: True Arrow
Original url: https://youtu.be/DEdq55LIYmI
From the video description:
If you see any politician from the Liberals or Labor share one of my videos on Facebook or any platform, please ask them to remove it. They destroyed my events business which I had invested everything into for three years, and was the first industry they shut down in March last year.
If you appreciate these videos, please consider buying a coffee for me here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/samtruea...
Telegram: https://t.me/truearrow1
Claire Woodley sings I Am Australian, which was co-written by her father, Bruce Woodley (The Seekers) and musician, Dobe Newton.
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
We had to share this absolutely awesome footage of the Melbourne Rally (6 November 2021) by True Arrow.
We added the quotation from Shelley as it seems appropriate. Australia is awake and Australia is rising.
By: True Arrow
Original url: https://youtu.be/DEdq55LIYmI
From the video description:
If you see any politician from the Liberals or Labor share one of my videos on Facebook or any platform, please ask them to remove it. They destroyed my events business which I had invested everything into for three years, and was the first industry they shut down in March last year.
If you appreciate these videos, please consider buying a coffee for me here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/samtruea...
Telegram: https://t.me/truearrow1
Claire Woodley sings I Am Australian, which was co-written by her father, Bruce Woodley (The Seekers) and musician, Dobe Newton.
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