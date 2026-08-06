My God… this is horrific 💔





🚨 Sister Recounts Horrifying Moment her Brother Wept as he was being prepped to have his Organs Harvested





Donna Rhorer— “TJ was crying on the operating table, his eyes were tracking me and they told me it was just reflexes— then during the heart cath, he was thrashing and crying, grabbing the doctors hands to stop him”… as they were preparing to harvest his organs after he had been FALSELY declared brain-dead.





TJ, who survived was present in the audience crying uncontrollably…





https://rumble.com/v7drxuu-sister-recounts-horrific-moment-doctors-nearly-harvested-her-living-brother.html





📱 ReTWEET (https://x.com/mjtruthultra/status/2085112933307330967?s=46)

📱 ReTRUTH (https://truthsocial.com/@MJTruth/117044981476900733)