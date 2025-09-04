SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY WARNS OF THE DANGERS ☢🦐 OF EATING RADIOACTIVE SHRIMP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Kennedy - If you eat some of the radioactive frozen shrimp that foreign countries are sending to America, you may end up looking like this picture from the movie, “Alien!”
Source: https://x.com/SenJohnKennedy/status/1963359354012230079
Thumbnail: https://x.com/GarbageHuman24/status/1963415929884385367