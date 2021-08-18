Did you ever think you'd see the day where you have more freedom of speech under the Taliban than under western governments?

I am a follower of Jesus and a Christian so I am in no way advocating for any other way but JESUS and christianity.... BUT, the west has basically rejected Jesus and the bible for it's abominations like the mass killing of unborn babies, the destruction of the family unit with easy divorce, the acceptance and promotion even in schools of transgender deviants and the demonisation of any one who dares to speak out against it, and also the disgusting ABOMINATION of homosexual (so called) 'marriage'... which also you can not speak out against otherwise you are attacked with all kinds of slurs and abuse. The west is no longer majority Christian, it is now majority Secular Pagan Marxist Socialist/Communist Totalitarian MASQUERADING as free and democratic. The west has abandoned God and taken on humanistic ideology, so now they are starting to see THE FRUIT of what that means in their lives.... GLOBALIST SOCIALIST/COMMUNIST TOTALITARIAN RULE.



The Taliban do not believe the west have the values or the moral legitimacy to question them on how they should govern. Take for instance this answer to a question about free speech from their spokesman.



If we look at the way our governments are currently forcing people to do things against their will while also denying basic civil rights and liberties, do the Taliban have a point?