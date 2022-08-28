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DR JOHN CAMPBELL - UK JAB DEATHS ON THE INCREASE (DELETED BY YOUTUBE)
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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487 views • August 28, 2022

DR JOHN CAMPBELL - UK JAB DEATHS ON THE INCREASE (DELETED BY YOUTUBE)


https://rumble.com/v1ho6e5-dr-john-campbell-uk-jab-deaths-on-the-increase-deleted-by-youtube.html


They took this video down from YOUTUBE - UK JAB DEATHS on the increase Aug 20 2022.

Mr Campbell in his next video after the take down looked perplexed as if he did not know what he had done wrong that pootube should remove his video. As you will discover he was diligent and used government statistics, he walked his audience through the governments official excess deaths figures for the UK.  Adverse reactions to the Jab.  But I believe the reason why he had this video deleted was because it was factual and truthful and exposed the murders which are the sky rocketing numbers of excess deaths caused by the mRNA jabs, given authorisation by the MHRA.. 

The blame lies with this Socialist Conservative government who was never voted into power to act how it has and is doing.  The damage and destruction of ordinary peoples livelihoods has / is being caused by the vast majority of MP's.  We have an ineffective political system in Westminster.  The opposition party is in name only.  These people are weak, not fit for purpose, all guilty of being led by a few who are not elected and pulling their WEF strings.  I believe it is time for a 'peoples reset' starting by a citizens arrest and an investigation in to each and every mp.    

PLEASE DOWNLOAD AND SHARE

Original Source https://www.bitchute.com/video/nluYnAcVbzBF/

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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

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mRNA, Government Data, Persistent Excess Deaths

Keywords
mrnagovernment datapersistent excess deaths
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