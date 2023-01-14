Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian missile attack on the peaceful city of Dnepropetrovsk in Ukraine
32 views
channel image
Kamarad
Published 16 hours ago |

Today, January 14, 2023, the Russians launched a terrible missile attack on the city of Dnipro in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine. The consequences of the missile attack are catastrophic - the entrance of an apartment building is completely destroyed. You can hear the screams of people under the rubble.


Keywords
warukrainemissile attack on ukrainehouse destroyed in ukrainerussian missile attack on ukraine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket