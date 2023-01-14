Russian missile attack on the peaceful city of Dnepropetrovsk in Ukraine

Today, January 14, 2023, the Russians launched a terrible missile attack on the city of Dnipro in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine. The consequences of the missile attack are catastrophic - the entrance of an apartment building is completely destroyed. You can hear the screams of people under the rubble.
