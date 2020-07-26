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5G MM Waves Are Creating Programmable Coronavirus Cells in certain Ethnic groups, blood types and races-
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84 views • July 26, 2020
Part two of three- The details are astounding in these three videos- I invite you to subscribe to all places that I post the truth about issues that most don't know even exist- People need to awaken quicker than they are now-
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