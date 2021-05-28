© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An earnest request to the world for help with torture injuries(I am an American and America would see me die; presumably I deserved it)
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • May 28, 2021
These are not exciting times when Men are made. These are times when the global aristocracy ripped, tore, and tortured United States citizens with impunity. This is a time of mass murder when elderly American kulaks were murdered. This is a time when young professional women were tortured and rebranded as worthless whores. You have made monsters.
America looks on with approval because humans preselected for campaigns of torture and terror are weak and unfit and should die. Obvious garbage. America has selected who may live and who may be treated as the village whipping post in Nazi Germany done right run by communist China and anyone else who will rip and tear with a pre WWII Britain component of scarcity and forced collectivism though the only fights that will ever go on are ordinary citizens who like me were tortured and fight for life. Approved Americans are not tortured. Though they do not realize how quickly their status will change as the global war on kulaks and Christans is the only one that will ever be waged. I was never welcome in America.
At least two separate vehicles attempted to hit my vehicle and/or cause and accident in the town I live in. Both were driving on the wrong side of traffic. I have no other hope of survival, but to flee.
America looks on with approval because humans preselected for campaigns of torture and terror are weak and unfit and should die. Obvious garbage. America has selected who may live and who may be treated as the village whipping post in Nazi Germany done right run by communist China and anyone else who will rip and tear with a pre WWII Britain component of scarcity and forced collectivism though the only fights that will ever go on are ordinary citizens who like me were tortured and fight for life. Approved Americans are not tortured. Though they do not realize how quickly their status will change as the global war on kulaks and Christans is the only one that will ever be waged. I was never welcome in America.
At least two separate vehicles attempted to hit my vehicle and/or cause and accident in the town I live in. Both were driving on the wrong side of traffic. I have no other hope of survival, but to flee.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.