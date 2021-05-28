An earnest request to the world for help with torture injuries(I am an American and America would see me die; presumably I deserved it)

These are not exciting times when Men are made. These are times when the global aristocracy ripped, tore, and tortured United States citizens with impunity. This is a time of mass murder when elderly American kulaks were murdered. This is a time when young professional women were tortured and rebranded as worthless whores. You have made monsters.

America looks on with approval because humans preselected for campaigns of torture and terror are weak and unfit and should die. Obvious garbage. America has selected who may live and who may be treated as the village whipping post in Nazi Germany done right run by communist China and anyone else who will rip and tear with a pre WWII Britain component of scarcity and forced collectivism though the only fights that will ever go on are ordinary citizens who like me were tortured and fight for life. Approved Americans are not tortured. Though they do not realize how quickly their status will change as the global war on kulaks and Christans is the only one that will ever be waged. I was never welcome in America.

At least two separate vehicles attempted to hit my vehicle and/or cause and accident in the town I live in. Both were driving on the wrong side of traffic. I have no other hope of survival, but to flee.