664: America’s Going Out of Business Sale

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It was a good run, but after 250 years, it is finally time to end the experiment in its current form and fashion. Most major cities in America are now low-trust societies where criminality is rampant, and decency is punished. Leftists have destroyed the economic base with woke virtue signaling, burdensome regulations, and a never-ending stream of new taxes.
NGOs and Medicaid fraud are responsible for 30% of New York City’s private sector jobs, mostly concentrated in healthcare, education, and social services. The Potemkin Village fake economy fuels an entire segment through NGOs receiving money from the government, then redistributes it to the people through fraud and fake charities. As the Founding Fathers envisioned.
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