Taken The Covid Vaccine and Cannot Feel God Anymore?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you heard of people saying they cannot feel God anymore after taking the covid vaccine? What now? This video is for people who feel this way.
I will also add: if you have taken the covid test(s) up the nostril; the advice given here is the same for you if you feel the same way.
Notices:
-My email contact is [email protected]
-If you would like to join a mailing list for video calls with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vtve4GwEe9ow/
-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/
-My Zoom: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09
-My Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/drChjoYDkPDh
-My facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/
-My contact Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844