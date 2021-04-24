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COVID-19 dress rehearsals and proof of the plan
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20 views • April 24, 2021
Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav warns that the global response to COVID-19 mirrors the tactics employed in Nazi Germany to segregate Jews and other undesirables, with the intent to commit mass genocide.
Pandemic measures rolled out for COVID-19 appear to be the culmination of decades of careful planning to radically and permanently alter the governance and social structures of the world
Significant reductions in population through various means feature heavily in such plans, as do means to ensure obedience from the rest. As during the Nazi regime, the medical profession is again being enlisted to carry out dubious directives that benefit the global elite, not the people
Hitler’s “T4” program was an involuntary euthanasia campaign, where the incurably sick, physically and mentally handicapped, psychologically ill and elderly — all so-called “worthless eaters” — were murdered by the medical establishment
Sharav warns that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed eugenics-driven public health policies in Western Europe and the United States, calling it “a chilling replay of T4.” Government directives to put the sick in nursing homes condemned the elderly to death
https://noqreport.com/2021/04/14/covid-19-dress-rehearsals-and-proof-of-the-plan/
Pandemic measures rolled out for COVID-19 appear to be the culmination of decades of careful planning to radically and permanently alter the governance and social structures of the world
Significant reductions in population through various means feature heavily in such plans, as do means to ensure obedience from the rest. As during the Nazi regime, the medical profession is again being enlisted to carry out dubious directives that benefit the global elite, not the people
Hitler’s “T4” program was an involuntary euthanasia campaign, where the incurably sick, physically and mentally handicapped, psychologically ill and elderly — all so-called “worthless eaters” — were murdered by the medical establishment
Sharav warns that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed eugenics-driven public health policies in Western Europe and the United States, calling it “a chilling replay of T4.” Government directives to put the sick in nursing homes condemned the elderly to death
https://noqreport.com/2021/04/14/covid-19-dress-rehearsals-and-proof-of-the-plan/
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