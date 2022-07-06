The Forces Behind Mandatory CCP Virus Vaccinations in the World

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https://gnews.org/post/plu81590
In the July 3rd Grand Live Broadcast, Miles Guo talked about how mandatory CCP Virus vaccinations have largely phased out in many countries including the major countries such as the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. The US not only cancelling the vaccine mandates but may even never admit that they have ever mandated the CCP Virus vaccinations; The UK has shifted its stance not paying attention on the CCP Virus vaccinations anymore. The Australian government, which used to be a country enforcing extremely strict vaccination policy over its people, now has announced that vaccine certificates are no longer required