Shot Deaths Now Acknowledged, Censorship Conncted to US Government Intelligence - Is Perception Changing? | The Hagmann Report | 12/19/2022

For complete show notes, links and complete description, visit www.HagmannReport.com

The Hagmann Report is brought to you by EMP Shield - www.EMPshield.com/hagmann



Use Promo Code HAGMANN for $50 OFF!

IMPORTANT LINKS:



DONATE: (www.HagmannReport.com/donate)



HAGMANN COFFEE & MORE: (www.HagmannStore.com)

The Hagmann Report provides news and information based on a combination of exclusive investigative work, proprietary sources, contacts, qualified guests, open-source material. The Hagmann Report will never be encumbered by political correctness or held hostage to an agenda of revisionist history.



Join Doug Hagmann, host of the Hagmann Report, Weekdays



ON THE GO? SUBSCRIBE TO HAGMANN’S PODCAST



iTunes: (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4)



Spotify: (https://open.spotify.com/show/376mkckQHCPYTJssQN794g)

iHeart: (https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-hagmann-report-30926499/)

Spreaker: (https://www.spreaker.com/show/hagmann-report)

Email: [email protected]



FOLLOW HAGMANN AT:



Parler: https://parler.com/DouglasHagmann



Gab: https://gab.com/DougHagmann

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/doughagmann

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DougHagmann