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London World Wide Rally For Freedom 19.3.22
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11 views • March 21, 2022
Saturday 19th March 2022 London World Wide Rally For Freedom with protests happening across the world.
A splice of some of the opening words in Parliament Square + footage from the march cut to music track by Ian Brown (Johnny Osbourne cover).
Music: Ian Brown Feat. the Celestial Militia - 'Truth & Rights'
Ian Brown's website
https://www.ianbrown.co.uk
+ youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/IanBrownVEVO
A splice of some of the opening words in Parliament Square + footage from the march cut to music track by Ian Brown (Johnny Osbourne cover).
Music: Ian Brown Feat. the Celestial Militia - 'Truth & Rights'
Ian Brown's website
https://www.ianbrown.co.uk
+ youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/IanBrownVEVO
Keywords
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