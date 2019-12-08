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9-11 Was An Inside Job
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142 views • December 08, 2019
That's right folks. The official narrative about what occurred on September 11th 2001, is riddled with blatant lies and fabrications.
And 'Architects and Engineers For 9-11 Truth' is the most visible organized group of concerned individuals asking for a new investigation.
In this video clip, they graphically expose some of the key flaws in the Government's phony story.
And 'Architects and Engineers For 9-11 Truth' is the most visible organized group of concerned individuals asking for a new investigation.
In this video clip, they graphically expose some of the key flaws in the Government's phony story.
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