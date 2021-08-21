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Ontario Canada Rick Nicholls PC MPP Defies Doug Ford Says Won't Get Covid-19 Vaccinated
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64 views • August 21, 2021
Ontario Canada Rick Nicholls PC MPP Defies Doug Ford Says Won't Get Covid-19 Vaccinated
CTV News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpmHxhmxV08
https://globalnews.ca/news/8125723/covid-ontario-vaccines-rick-nicholls/
Ontaria MPP Rick Nicholls says he will not get vaccinated despite Premier Doug Ford's ultimatum.
CTV News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpmHxhmxV08
https://globalnews.ca/news/8125723/covid-ontario-vaccines-rick-nicholls/
Ontaria MPP Rick Nicholls says he will not get vaccinated despite Premier Doug Ford's ultimatum.
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