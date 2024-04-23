ART BELL - KATHLEEN KEATING - THE GATES OF HELL [10-30-2001]

Kathleen Keating gets us inside what's really going on in the latest about where our world is headed. The Gates of Hell: All Roads Lead to Rome is another fine work. The book updates us on the latest attempts by the "powers that be" to launch our world into utter chaos and bring about the rise of the Anti-Christ. I suggest everyone read it. Some of you might not want to believe what's happening but Kathleen makes it hard to argue...since she gives proof of the sinister plans now going on around us.You have to pick up this book!

Prepare, the Maitreya is about to announce himself

Prepare my flock, because the Maitreya is about to announce himself to humanity, as the expected messiah. Again I say unto you, my flock; you cannot see or hear him, because he has the power to make you love him and follow him

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/prepare-the-maitreya-is-about-to-announce-himself/














