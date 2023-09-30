Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The utility grid vs. THE GREATER GRID
channel image
goodbadliarortruth
9 Subscribers
14 views
Published a day ago

Public vs. PRIVATE. Both of those in this title are presently 'PRIVATELY' owned & controlled. Originally they were public accessable Right-of-Ways. Due to 'sneaky politics' they have become PRIVATELY owned by elite families via the British Bar Association [& AmericanBA]!

These Elite use this as a control device over the general public, along with their debt-based Central banking System.

"Wild"fire report by Dutchsinse: https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?q=dutchsinse+wildfire+update&mid=7D6F4F987CDA945A7EBA7D6F4F987CDA945A7EBA

ThePowersThatWere don't want any competition from an Earth Powered Energy grid. THEY will even make war to keep Earth Energy from being used by the public.

On a commercially organized trip you are on a corporately owned & controlled trip. You are on THEIR trip! When "driving" in a licensed [by THEM] ''vehicle" you are on a trip simulated for ThePowersThatWere.

Keywords
elitenwogridworld economic forumutilitymaritimeadmiraltyklaus schwablucifariansregulation z

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket