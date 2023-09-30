The utility grid vs. THE GREATER GRID

Public vs. PRIVATE. Both of those in this title are presently 'PRIVATELY' owned & controlled. Originally they were public accessable Right-of-Ways. Due to 'sneaky politics' they have become PRIVATELY owned by elite families via the British Bar Association [& AmericanBA]!
These Elite use this as a control device over the general public, along with their debt-based Central banking System.
"Wild"fire report by Dutchsinse: https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?q=dutchsinse+wildfire+update&mid=7D6F4F987CDA945A7EBA7D6F4F987CDA945A7EBA
ThePowersThatWere don't want any competition from an Earth Powered Energy grid. THEY will even make war to keep Earth Energy from being used by the public.
On a commercially organized trip you are on a corporately owned & controlled trip. You are on THEIR trip! When "driving" in a licensed [by THEM] ''vehicle" you are on a trip simulated for ThePowersThatWere.
