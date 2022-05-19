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Brazil takes global role in defending the unborn after Biden abandons pro-life coalition
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10 views • May 19, 2022
One of the first things Joe Biden did after becoming president was to remove the United States from the pro-life Geneva Consensus Declaration. Brazil has now taken the lead and made the promotion of the Consensus a top priority. Jim Hale met with Cristiane Britto, Brazil's minister for family, women, and human rights, just days after the South American nation announced that two more countries have joined the Consensus.
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