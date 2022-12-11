ZEUS MINING SolderingTutorial： Soldering R13 Resistor

During the soldering process, after the solder paste has been applied to the board, there are two ways to place the SMD. The first way is that you can use a heat gun to blow the tin paste to semi-solidify, then place the electronic components on the surface of the semi-solidified tin, and finally use a heat gun to solidify the tin completely. The second way is to put the electronic components in the tin paste first, and then use a heat gun to solidify the tin paste.Tools used in this video:

