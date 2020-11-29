NY Gym Owner Rips Up $15,000 Lockdown Fine On Live TV: "We Will Not Comply"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dinero got hit with the extraordinarily hefty fine following a confrontation in which roughly 50 business owners attending a meeting inside the gym refused to allow a pair of sheriffs and a health inspector entry to the building without a warrant.
"They picked a fight with a Marine and a whole bunch of patriots," the gym owner said in a separate interview with WBEN, before pointing out that “The Constitution protects those rights.”
Continued at https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ny-gym-owner-rips-15000-lockdown-fine-live-tv-we-will-not-comply