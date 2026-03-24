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Col. Macgregor drops a massive reality check. The US is now officially at war with Iran just to serve Israel. Netanyahu finally got the war he spent 30 years begging for.
"Trump bombed empty buildings and now thinks he can just ask for peace. Total delusion."
Source @George Galloway
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