120515-03 Destruction of America (Full length movie)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
http://www.kleckfiles.com/?120515-03
Video produced by Jonathan Kleck and Clay Eudaly
False flag destruction of U.S. The New World Order is here and nothing will stop what's coming. The Hidden images on U.S. currency are fully analyzed and revealed in this presentation. The Satanic plans for the destruction of America are already in the works... Get to know Jesus before it is too late.