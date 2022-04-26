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Joe Gormley: Saving Fatherhood with God’s Help
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1 view • April 26, 2022
Joseph Gormley, founder and leader of the organization Saving Fatherhood, told Veronika Kyrylenko of The New American that the root of the fatherhood crisis in America is an increasing alienation of the people from God.
As of today, a quarter of American children are growing up without fathers. Yet, it is hard to overestimate the spiritual, emotional, and educational benefits of full families for children's wellbeing.
Mr. Gormley discussed the recent bill signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis into law, arguing that it was neither wise nor constitutional to trust the notorious Child Protective Services (called the Department of Children and Families in the state) to be involved in family affairs.
According to its website, Saving Fatherhood seeks to glorify God by serving victims of broken families. It helps fathers and families apply Biblical principles to family challenges, including but not limited to separation, divorce, parental alienation, and any situation caused by, made worse by, or could be prevented by avoiding family court.
To learn more about the organization, Visit https://savingfatherhood.org
To contact Mr. Gormley, please email: [email protected]
As of today, a quarter of American children are growing up without fathers. Yet, it is hard to overestimate the spiritual, emotional, and educational benefits of full families for children's wellbeing.
Mr. Gormley discussed the recent bill signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis into law, arguing that it was neither wise nor constitutional to trust the notorious Child Protective Services (called the Department of Children and Families in the state) to be involved in family affairs.
According to its website, Saving Fatherhood seeks to glorify God by serving victims of broken families. It helps fathers and families apply Biblical principles to family challenges, including but not limited to separation, divorce, parental alienation, and any situation caused by, made worse by, or could be prevented by avoiding family court.
To learn more about the organization, Visit https://savingfatherhood.org
To contact Mr. Gormley, please email: [email protected]
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