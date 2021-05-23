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Did Vaccinated against Covid Involuntarily Volunteer for the World Depopulation?
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175 views • May 23, 2021
The video discusses possible damage from the mass vaccination against an illness that absolutely does not require it. It sets the best and worst case scenarios, from limited number of deaths and injuries to the mass killing and significant depopulation of the planet.
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