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Prayer Transforms and Is Powerful
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10 views • January 11, 2021
Dr. Steven M. Greer, an American UFOlogist and retired traumatologist who founded the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI) and the Disclosure Project, which seeks the disclosure of allegedly classified secret UFO information, reveals how powerful and transforming prayer actually is when there is a collective or corporate involvement; corporate prayer transforms.
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