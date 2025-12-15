Ariana Grande Opens Up About Her "Memory Eraser" — MK Ultra Mind Control Analysis

The celebrity looks completely different in only the span of a few years, almost unrecognizable. It gets even crazier during an interview, she explains how her memory was erased at a certain clinic. Turns out she was supposedly joking and trying to promote her new album 'Eternal Sunshine.' But that still doesn't explain why in other clips, she cannot recall what her favorite food was. The place she referred to, Brighter Days Teletherapy, does actually perform methods such as ECT. These electric brain shocks are known to cause memory loss.

This has led many to suspect that possible MK Ultra Mind Control programs have been used on her. Ariana is just one example of a celebrity who has been exposed to this rapid, odd change.







