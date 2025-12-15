BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ariana Grande Opens Up About Her "Memory Eraser" — MK Ultra Mind Control Analysis
Your News Now (YNN)
Your News Now (YNN)
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 23 hours ago

The celebrity looks completely different in only the span of a few years, almost unrecognizable. It gets even crazier during an interview, she explains how her memory was erased at a certain clinic. Turns out she was supposedly joking and trying to promote her new album 'Eternal Sunshine.' But that still doesn't explain why in other clips, she cannot recall what her favorite food was. The place she referred to, Brighter Days Teletherapy, does actually perform methods such as ECT. These electric brain shocks are known to cause memory loss.
This has led many to suspect that possible MK Ultra Mind Control programs have been used on her. Ariana is just one example of a celebrity who has been exposed to this rapid, odd change.


JOIN OUR FREE SPEECH PLATFORM: https://worldswave.com

YNN 24/7 Broadcast >> https://247.yournewsnow.live

YNN Web >> https://yournewsnow.live

YNN on X >> https://x.com/YourNewsNowYNN

YNN on Substack >> https://yournewsnowynn.substack.com

YNN on Brighteon >> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/yournewsnow/home

YNN on Kick >> https://kick.com/yournewsnow

YNN on Twitch >> https://www.twitch.tv/yournewsnowynn

Keywords
mind controlmk ultraariana grande
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy