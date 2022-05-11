Early Rider Test Pilot Review

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Early Rider Big Foot 12
https://us.earlyrider.com/products/big-foot-12?variant=33063462731908
Early Rider Big Foot 12 Review (and Charger 12)
https://youtu.be/yzxeQQuR8hE
Early Rider Big Foot 12 - Assembly and Setup
https://youtu.be/BiG4W_xPVsA
Baby Balance Bikes 10-24 Month Toddler
https://amzn.to/39cw1lS
Multi-Sport Toddler Helmet
https://amzn.to/3FGH17e
Bell Sidetrack Child & Youth Bike Helmet
https://amzn.to/3yJKmkz
Chapters
0:00 Intro
0:18 Baby Balance Bike
0:44 First Ride
1:16 Pick Up
1:33 Covering Brake
1:52 An Improvement
2:38 Helmets
4:09 Downhill Restraint
4:32 Grips
4:55 Steering Dampner
6:38 Coasting
8:05 Bonus