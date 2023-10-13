Create New Account
Tucker Carlson Episode 30 Drops: “What’s Happening at the Southern Border Isn’t Just an Invasion, But a Crime”
channel image
The Missing Link
426 Subscribers
68 views
Published a day ago

Ep. 30 What's happening at the southern border isn’t just an invasion, but a crime. The politicians and NGOs responsible for it are criminals, who should be punished accordingly.

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1712588957534360034

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/tucker-carlson-episode-30-drops-whats-happening-southern/

Ep. 30 What's happening at the southern border isn’t just an invasion, but a crime. The politicians and NGOs responsible for it are criminals, who should be punished accordingly. pic.twitter.com/cbkTSUyogC

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 12, 2023





Keywords
tucker carlsonsouthern borderus borderngosinvasion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket