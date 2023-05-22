Dr. Rashid Buttar: - I am not suicidal

Dr. Rashid Buttar: “I’m Telling You Right Now That We Need to Stand Up and Fight”
"Just know that, it's possible that they could come for me because I'm very outspoken about it.
But if you ever hear that something happened, that I died, I am not depressed. I didn't commit suicide.
I'm telling you right now that we need to stand up and fight.
So just remember, if something happens to me, it's because I've been telling the truth, and they don want that truth to continue going out there.
But I did not kill myself. I am not depressed. I'm very happy, and I am very excited to be alive at this time in human history because this is the sign of the times.
All the stuff that is bad is going away, and all the truths are coming to light."
Rest in Peace Dr. Buttar
Source @Real World News
