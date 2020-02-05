HIDDEN VOICE LINES OF MOBILE LEGENDS HEROES - WIN A SKIN IF YOU GUESS IT CORRECTLY!

So I got a bunch of files containing the voice lines of the heroes in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

I don't know who leaked this but there are voices that are not included in the game.

You might have heard some of the voices that we used in our animation.

To join the game you need to comment your answers like this:



1. Eudora

2. Layla

3. Tigreal

4. etc..



After 5 days I'll use a random comment picker to pick a comment.

You need to be subscribed in order to be chosen by the random picker.

The comment has to have at least 10 correct answers to become a winner.

There will be 5 winners of skins worth 900 diamonds each.

I'll heart and reply on the winning comment.

I'll ask for your details in the winning comment so you need to check your notifications.



So can you guess the voice overs correctly?

That's all for this video.

Thank you for watching!

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