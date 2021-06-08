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What the Bible has to say prophetically about the last days prior to the return of Jesus Christ
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11 views • June 08, 2021
More about apostasy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/apostasy
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Apostasy Update # 9
Carl, last week our discussion—I think I need to correct an erroneous impression that some may have regarding the Antichrist, particularly his kingdom and his religion. That came to light when a good friend of ours, Warren Smith, called me about the talks he’s giving at our 2020 Berean Call conference, and he said when the subject of Antichrist is addressed by him, at times some will admonish him saying, “We’re not to focus on the Antichrist, but on Jesus Christ.” And he wanted to know how I’d respond to that. I would agree to a certain extent, but then I’d have to ask, “What do they mean by ‘focus?’”
There are many today and certainly down through history who thought they knew who the Antichrist was and is, and that was their focus. People can guess at that all they want, but I think it’s an act of futility at best. Guesses are all they have. No one is going to know who the Antichrist is until he is revealed. And since I believe that takes place after the Rapture, believers won’t know until we return to earth with Jesus at His Second Coming, when our Lord will, according to the Scriptures, capture him and have him thrown alive into the Lake of Fire. So unless we have bleachers in heaven to watch the activities of the Antichrist unfold, which I highly doubt, we won’t know until we return with Jesus.
What then about a focus that’s biblical? Well, John the apostle was inspired by the Holy Spirit to focus on the Antichrist in his epistles and in the Book of Revelation. Paul, as well, in 2 Thessalonians gave us relevant information about the Antichrist setting himself up as God and seeking the worship of the entire world.
So, Carl, how does what we’re doing differ from trying to figure out who the Antichrist is?
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 9
Carl, last week our discussion—I think I need to correct an erroneous impression that some may have regarding the Antichrist, particularly his kingdom and his religion. That came to light when a good friend of ours, Warren Smith, called me about the talks he’s giving at our 2020 Berean Call conference, and he said when the subject of Antichrist is addressed by him, at times some will admonish him saying, “We’re not to focus on the Antichrist, but on Jesus Christ.” And he wanted to know how I’d respond to that. I would agree to a certain extent, but then I’d have to ask, “What do they mean by ‘focus?’”
There are many today and certainly down through history who thought they knew who the Antichrist was and is, and that was their focus. People can guess at that all they want, but I think it’s an act of futility at best. Guesses are all they have. No one is going to know who the Antichrist is until he is revealed. And since I believe that takes place after the Rapture, believers won’t know until we return to earth with Jesus at His Second Coming, when our Lord will, according to the Scriptures, capture him and have him thrown alive into the Lake of Fire. So unless we have bleachers in heaven to watch the activities of the Antichrist unfold, which I highly doubt, we won’t know until we return with Jesus.
What then about a focus that’s biblical? Well, John the apostle was inspired by the Holy Spirit to focus on the Antichrist in his epistles and in the Book of Revelation. Paul, as well, in 2 Thessalonians gave us relevant information about the Antichrist setting himself up as God and seeking the worship of the entire world.
So, Carl, how does what we’re doing differ from trying to figure out who the Antichrist is?
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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