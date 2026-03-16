The Closed Strait of Hormuz and Engineered Famine, an interview with Michael Yon

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The Strait of Hormuz isn’t just another shipping lane—it’s a lifeline for global energy and fertilizer supplies. If this choke point closes, the ripple effects could mean fuel shortages, rising food prices, and famine risks across multiple continents. Is the world witnessing the start of a slow-burn economic shock? The consequences could reshape global stability.
#StraitOfHormuz #GlobalSupplyChain #EnergyCrisis #FoodSecurity #Geopolitics #WorldEconomy
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