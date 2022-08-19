MK Ultra & DARPA - James Martinez Whistleblower's First Public Testimony

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Nations In ACTION is proud to have James Martinez provide his first ever public testimony on issues ranging from MK Ultra to Cold Fusion to DARPA. Learn how government control is killing America, altering global beliefs as this explosive and breaking truth will finally expose realities on government shadow control.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1g5z0d-mk-ultra-james-martinez.html