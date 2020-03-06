INFANTICIDE: America WILL Reap the Whirlwind

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Remember when it was morally outrageous for Ebenezer Scrooge to say, let them die & “decrease the surplus population”?
Now it's a campaign pledge from Democrats running for president & there IS a whirlwind coming for nations that embrace it
Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN! infowarsstore.com
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