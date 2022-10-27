Estate Sale Unboxing Retro Kitchen 1

I go to Estate Sales and buy lots. I save money, and find wonderful a wonderful mixture of Retro, Vintage, Collectibles, and sometimes Antiques in the Lots I buy. This is my first Unboxing Video, I do not have a video camera so it is pictures of my Unboxing. I am not a professional videographer, not a professional photographer so some pictures are better than others. I have only made a few video's before. So it is not perfect, so please bear with my lack of experience. Some items are not clean, but I will wash everything and show them in my next video. I hope you enjoy my Unboxing and great finds. What I do not need, I give the rest to a Vet who sells the items to pay for things in this inflationary times. Thank you, and have a great day.
